Around 40% of the frontline staff at Cody Regional Health have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to pharmacy director Doug Wenke.
“We’re still trying to get our employees to take them and I know there are a lot of different reasons they haven’t,” Wenke said. “Some of them are still waiting to see on side effects from their colleagues and I think waiting for the holiday season to be over.”
CRH received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech in its initial rollout in December. Of those doses, which are required to be stored at super-cold temperatures, Wenke said the hospital had about 400 left and received another 975 last week. For now, the hospital is waiting to hear how Park County Public Health wants to go about distribution.
“We’re trying as hard as we can,” Wenke said. “We’re trying to coordinate all these variables with Public Health, the supply we have, the manpower needed to vaccinate people, and the guidelines from the CDC.”
Wenke said the hospital is trying to make sure there is no appearance of impropriety or “line-skipping,” something he said has been a concern in other states, and so it is working closely with Public Health to keep everything above board. The most important thing, though, is just to get the vaccine out.
“The bottom line is it doesn’t do us any good unless it’s in people,” he said.
