Construction
Buy Now

A City Brew is coming to the empty lot across from Walgreens at the corner of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street.

 Morgan Phillips

A City Brew coffee shop is coming to 1562 Sheridan Avenue — the unoccupied lot across from Walgreens on the corner of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.