An elk hunter was mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on the North Fork before being rescued by Park County Search and Rescue and other emergency personnel. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the initial report.
Upon notification of the incident, Game and Fish immediately responded to the scene. According to a release, their initial investigation indicates the hunter was attacked after a sudden encounter at close range with an adult female grizzly bear with two cubs. The female grizzly was killed by the hunter and his hunting partner, and Game and Fish, in coordination with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, euthanized her two cubs. The investigation is ongoing and is under the direction of the service.
At 7:38 a.m. the Park County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division received an emergency 911 call from the injured hunter. The 45-year-old man advised dispatch that he had been mauled by a grizzly, had sustained injury, and needed assistance. He was approximately five miles from the highway.
Park County Search and Rescue, Guardian Helicopter 3 out of Riverton, and a Cody Regional Health Ambulance were all immediately paged to respond. Meanwhile the injured hunter had made the decision to begin riding out of the wilderness, with the rest of his hunting party, to meet emergency responders.
The PCSAR ground team contacted the injured hunter at 9:34 a.m. on the north side of the Shoshone River. At 10:02 a.m. the hunter and ground team arrived at the staging area and he was received and treated by EMS personnel. He was then transported by Guardian Helicopter to Billings for further care at 10:15 a.m.
“The Service sends our thoughts to the injured individual as he recovers,” said Dan Coil, Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “The Service partners with states to manage grizzly bears in grizzly country and appreciates Wyoming Game and Fish responding to the incident.”
Due to the grizzly bears being listed on the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service continues to work collaboratively with Wyoming and other states in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to manage grizzly bears.
“The safety of outdoor recreationists is always at the forefront of our minds,” said Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith for Wyoming Game and Fish. “Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.