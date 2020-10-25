There are now 243 active COVID-19 cases now in Park County according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
On Saturday, Park County had one of its biggest if not its biggest day for new cases in a 24-hour period with 41.
This marks a 36% increase in cases since Thursday, when Park County sat at 178 for active cases.
There have been 528 lab confirmed cases in Park County and 282 recoveries.
Also on Saturday, Wyoming State Health Officer Alexia Harrist released a statement urging those exhibiting symptoms to stay home.
“Our coronavirus cases are growing far too quickly and we are facing a deeply concerning situation across the state,” said Harrist. “It is up to all of us to help prevent Wyoming’s problem from getting far worse.”
Harrist stressed social distancing of six feet or more whenever possible.
WDH recommends wearing cloth face coverings when people are in public settings or around other people who aren’t members of their households and physical distancing is not reasonable or practical. The department also encourages frequent and thorough hand washing to help with COVID-19 prevention as well as many other illnesses.
“Don’t avoid testing because you don’t want to get bad news. You need to know so you can avoid exposing others to the virus," Harrist said.
Drive-thru COVID testing at the rodeo grounds will be taking a day off on Monday as Cody Regional Health erects a new shelter better able to withstand the chill of winter. The new shelter will include heating for the workers. Testing will resume as normal on Tuesday.
Drive-thru testing is typically available at the rodeo grounds from 8-11 a.m. or until tests run out on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
CRH is also emphasizing the availability of free tests provided by the state, announced by the Governor last week. As of Wednesday, only some 4,000 of 75,000 free tests had been claimed, according to Gov. Mark Gordon.
The tests are free for anyone with a Wyoming address, including shipping and handling. The non-invasive saliva tests are taken at home while a supervisor from Vault Health, the provider of the tests, ensures it is done properly. Results are reported within 48 hours of Vault receiving the testing kit.
Brewgards Bar and Grill and the Cody Chamber of Commerce have shut down due to positive test results among their staffs. Neither have announced a date for reopening. Brewgards has been closed since last weekend.
Libations liquor store closed its lobby Thursday morning out of an "abundance of caution," as reported on its Facebook. Its' drive-thru is still open for business.
