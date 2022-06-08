A Cody man who had been a fugitive for nearly three months until his arrest in January pleaded guilty April 25 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in U.S. District Court.
U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced in a news release that Phillip Aaron Dobbins, 44, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Dobbins had appeared for a change of plea hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on May 9. Sentencing is set for July 28.
Dobbins faces a maximum sentence of 5-40 years in prison, four years to life of supervised release, up to $5 million in fines and a $100 special assessment. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Dobbins was originally arrested in March 2021 for participating in a multi-state drug distribution network. He was found with 12.5 ounces of meth as well as marijuana and hypodermic needles in his vehicle.
Dobbins left the Life House drug treatment center in Sheridan in October where he had been staying. His disappearance occurred just hours after U.S. District Court Judge Kelly Rankin had ordered him to return to prison upon completing his stay at the non-secure outpatient treatment facility, despite his plea to be allowed to move back to Cody.
He was apprehended by U.S. marshals on the night of Jan. 5 in Cody.
Dobbins was accused of coordinating with William Taylor to receive at least four ounces of meth that were mailed from California to Cody. Taylor pleaded guilty last November to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams of meth and was sentenced in February.
This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Cody Police Department, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood is prosecuting the case.
