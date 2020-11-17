A face mask mandate is being put in place for Park County in response to the increased spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The order is set to begin on Wednesday and will run through Jan. 4. Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin presented his decision to the county commissioners during a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, and every member present gave a verbal approval to the move that is still awaiting approval with the state, but could receive a green as soon as Tuesday afternoon.
The order requires wearing a face mask under most circumstances, inside all retail or commercial businesses, governmental buildings, medical facilities, and taxis. Billin admitted there won’t be any legal enforceability to the mandate at this time and finds that to be a different undertaking. Although supporting the order, commissioners Lee Livingston and Lloyd Thiel expressed displeasure with issuing an order that isn’t being enforced.
“Having a mask mandate is one thing, enforcing is another,” Billin said. “Nobody is looking for people to come into a business and haul you away because you’re not wearing a mask.
“I know that’s a sticky wicket and is not going to be solved anytime soon.”
Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric said he thinks "most people will comply whether they agree with it or not" but will consider prosecuting any charges brought to him by law enforcement.
"Each case is reviewed on its own merits taking into account multiple factors, including strength of the case, seriousness of the offense and current agency resources," he said.
He said he finds it "unlikely" his department will receive any.
Park County Public Health plans to give out free signage to businesses to display as a way to remind customers of the order.
Those dining inside restaurants would be allowed to remove their face masks when reaching their table, but still must wear a face covering when leaving and exiting the building or moving around within the establishment.
Those with a medical condition or disability that would be conflicted by wearing a mask are excluded from the order.
Minors are excluded from the order as well but children 3-years or older are encouraged to wear a mask.
Those working in a single-room office with no other members of the public present do not have to wear a mask while in that room.
People in situations where wearing a mask would interfere with their ability to perform or receive services such as a job or while receiving medical care, personal identification, all activities for the hearing-impaired, are also excluded from the order.
It appears very few outdoor scenarios apply in the order besides those waiting in line outside a business establishment.
Billin said the order is coming in response to Gov. Mark Gordon’s press conference last week, where he seemed to indicate a statewide mask mandate will be put in place if case numbers and spread of the virus does not improve this week.
“The governor has made his intentions clear his desire for support of masks, and clear he wants … control of that to be local. “I believe that’s what he was asking us to do.”
Billin admitted in hindsight, the county went too far with its lockdowns last spring. He said part of the reason for the new order would be to avoid similar lockdowns to businesses and schools in the near future.
Around half of Wyoming’s counties have submitted a request for a face mask mandate, with Albany, Teton, and Laramie already approved for such. Natrona County approved a mask mandate as well but only for its governmental buildings.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association recently announced it is requiring mask wearing at all its winter sports and activities, including spectators, participants and coaches. Those involved in strenous activity during these events do not need to wear a mask.
People performing general exercise in a gym do not need to wear a face mask as well.
Billin said the Park County order mirrors the language used in the Albany County order, so it likely will be approved without issue.
The new requests come after 21 county health officers including Billin sent a letter to Gordon on Thursday calling for a statewide mask mandate.
Wyoming now has the U.S’s fourth highest number for new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and has the fourth highest deaths per capita per day. On Saturday, 17 more Wyoming deaths due to the COVID-19 virus were reported. There have been two official Park County deaths to the coronavirus so far, and Billin said there are two additional deaths that occurred at Powell Valley Healthcare that have not yet been officially announced because their death certificates are not yet finalized.
So you create a “mandate” with no weight of the law. What really is the point? What an exercise in futility. Is the Park County Commissioners under the influence of CA and NM now?
Careful, you're going to incur the wrath of a handful of hand wringing liberals.
"Although supporting the order, commissioners Lee Livingston and Lloyd Thiel expressed displeasure with issuing an order that isn’t being enforced."
Perfect logic. No wonder they meet on workday mornings instead of evenings to minimize public exposure to their brilliance."
I agree 100% with Mike. You have to look no farther than Montana to see that the mask mandates don't work. Montana has 4521 cases par 100K people. Wyoming has 4014 per 100K people and Montana has had a mask mandate for 6 months. You are required to wear a mask while pumping gas at a gas station. Also the "experts" say 70% of people that had the virus claim to be mask wearers. I am 67 years old. There has been several viruses in the last 67 years but I don't ever recall lockdowns or mask mandates? Why is that? It's because it is political BS. Is anyone suspicious that the current spikes in covid-19 cases are in the normal flu season? I imagine a lot, maybe most cases are the regulars flu. Everyone needs to remember: The same people that are selling the virus are the same people that are selling the vaccine. There is 26,000 people in Park County. We have 4 deaths recorded. I sure don't think that should be considered a major health crisis.
And yet ANOTHER reason not to leave the ranch and go into town. Any bets as to when the first mask-on-nonmask assault occurs?
We locked the country down in the Spring. It did not stop. We had a mask mandate in August. It did not stop. What science are you using to justify a third mandate and impacting our economy and personal welfare?
