The issue of new development, especially the concern about water and whether there’s enough in rural areas undergoing new development, was a major topic of discussion Wednesday night at a Park County Land Use Plan meeting at the Cody Library.
“Having a coordinated discussion on where growth should go and how it can be served is a huge part of this discussion,” consultant Darcie White with Clarion, based in Denver, said after a lengthy discussion on water issues and whether there’s enough to go around in areas being developed.
County planner Joy Hill said it’s a long, difficult process to determine what areas have good water vs. bad water and requires info at the state level. She said there is one thing they do know that they’re taking into account with the plan: One of the area’s main pipelines is tapped out.
“There will be no additional taps of the Shoshone Municipal pipeline,” she said Northwest Rural Water had told her. “It’s done. We know this, that’s what we’re taking into consideration as we’re going forward.”
Cody developer Harold Musser countered that the pipeline had the water capacity and had originally been made for new housing between Cody, Powell and Lovell.
Hill said water capacity wasn’t the problem, but that the pipeline didn’t have many pipes big enough to handle large subdivisions.
The issue of whether the county should enact regulations on what people can do with land they own or plan to sell was also a topic of discussion, with multiple people asking for a moratorium on new subdivisions in the county, while others applauded one man’s assertion that only the landowner should be able to say what they do with their land.
“You talk about a moratorium?” Musser said. “If you think property is unaffordable now, it would almost double overnight.”
