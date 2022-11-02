Christopher Wayne Gum, 42, fled from Cody police during a traffic stop on Yellowstone Avenue on Oct. 19 and was charged with not having a license to drive and giving the police a fake name and date of birth.
Gum, of Cody, was also charged with failing to register as a sex offender, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $1,000 or both.
He was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in 1998 in Oregon, which required him to register as a sex offender within three days of living or working in a state, according to the affidavit.
For the Oct. 19 incident, Gum was additionally charged with two counts of interference with a peace officer, one for providing false information and one for fleeing from police, and one count of driving while license was canceled, suspended or revoked.
Interference with a peace office is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than one year, a fine of no more than $1,000 or both, and driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for no more than six months, a fine of no more than $750 or both.
Gum allegedly committed these offenses on Oct. 19 after Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson observed a vehicle which he “recognized from previous law enforcement encounters” that had a paper in the back window serving as a bill of sale for the past four months, which is illegal, the affidavit said.
Stinson initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle on Yellowstone Avenue across the street from Walmart.
“I checked the bill of sale in the back window and found it to be so sun faded that nothing written on it could be read,” Stinson wrote in the affidavit.
The passenger of the vehicle was Gum’s girlfriend, who provided Stinson with a driver’s license and insurance for the car.
“The driver claimed to have no information,” Stinson wrote in the affidavit. “The driver also advised he did not have a license to drive.”
Gum told Stinson that his name was Caleb Jeremy Anderson, born on Dec. 15, 1992.
“The driver looked too old for the date of birth provided,” Stinson wrote. “The driver also had trouble spelling his name and providing his information.”
“After asking several more times, the passenger advised the driver’s real name was Christopher,” Stinson continued. “The driver then provided his real name and date of birth. I told the driver I was unhappy about being lied to.”
Stinson returned to his patrol car to radio in the information he had gathered, and as he was transmitting the information to dispatch, Gum ran from the traffic stop.
“I pursued Christopher on foot as I gave verbal commands,” Stinson wrote in the affidavit.
Gum crossed the Tractor Supply parking lot before jumping the retaining wall and running up hill. He then fell down and tried running downhill as Stinson followed him. Gum fell off the retaining wall at the bottom of the hill, injuring his left knee, the affidavit said.
Gum was handcuffed and put in the back of the patrol car.
“Due to the suspect’s unusual behavior and flight from the [traffic] stop, the vehicle was searched,” the affidavit said.
A methamphetamine pipe was found under the driver’s seat, a marijuana bud was found on the passenger side floor board and a .22 caliber pistol was found inside the glove box.
Gum admitted to Stinson that he had used methamphetamine four days prior to his arrest.
According to the affidavit, Gum had a suspended driver’s license from Oregon and was a convicted sex offender.
According to Gum’s girlfriend, who submitted a letter on Gum’s behalf to Park County Circuit Court, the reason for Gum’s failure to register as a sex offender was that neither was aware of how long he had to register.
“I encouraged him to come out here, away from his old ties and all the chaos in Oregon for a second chance,” his girlfriend wrote. “He couldn’t find work in Oregon due to his past, which basically set him up to fail there. Neither of us were sure how long he had to register in Wyoming, which is a failure on both our parts, which I apologize for.”
The letter also said Gum ran during the traffic stop because of his fear of going back to prison.
“Chris makes rash, stupid decisions out of fear of going back to prison,” the letter said. “This is something he needs to work on, yes, but he is a fully functioning member of society otherwise.”
Gum was given a $25,000 cash only bond on Oct. 21. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Oct. 27, which automatically transferred his case to Park County District Court on Oct. 31.
His girlfriend asked the court to have sympathy in Gum’s case.
“I’ve been helping him see that out here most people are willing to give others a second shot to turn their lives around for the better ... [and] I told Chris [that] most people will give you a chance, even if you’ve messed up in the past, but if you squander the opportunity to do better, that’s on you,” Gum’s girlfriend wrote in the letter. “All I am really asking here is to please view this case as someone with an open mind and heart ... for Christopher and second chances.”
Gum is currently in the Park County Detention Center, awaiting arraignment in District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.