The old jail beside the Park County Courthouse echoed with the sounds of hundreds of paper ballots being entered into 13 DS200 ballot scanners on Oct. 13 as the Park County Clerk’s Office continues to prepare for the Nov. 8 election.
The voting machine testing, which lasted from 9 a.m. to past 3 p.m. on Thursday and involved inputting 984 ballots into the machines, was a smaller-scale version of a similar test the clerk’s office did prior to the primary election, when over 1200 ballots were put into the machines, said first deputy county clerk Hans Odde.
Both tests served the same basic purposes, he said: to ensure the machines are tabulating results correctly and to increase public confidence in the accuracy of the county’s election equipment. Community members were invited to witness the testing, with three individuals attending. Prior to the primary election, over a dozen community members attended the testing.
Odde said there were no surprises during the most recent round of testing, and he is confident in the equipment’s accuracy. All of the machines tested will be used during the Nov. 8 election, hee said.
This isn’t always the case, Odde said, and testing provides opportunities to not only ensure the machines are working correctly, but also verify the elections office staff is calculating information correctly on their end.
“During the primary, we were testing the early voting machine and we did come across a problem … but it was actually with the expected result (calculated by the clerk’s office) and not with the machine,” Odde said. “We had a calculation error on our spreadsheet, so we actually tested for two days on our early voting machine during the primary. We sat down, started going through our spreadsheet and checking our formulas, and sure enough we had an addition problem. Once we got that error fixed, we came back the next day, and it worked perfectly the second time.”
Park County uses equipment manufactured by Election Systems & Software, an American-owned company based in Omaha, Neb. The ES&S devices include DS200 ballot scanners/vote tabulators deployed at each polling site and a DS450 scanner/tabulator used to process absentee ballots. Additionally, each polling site has an ExpressVote designed to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots. The DS200 and DS450 machines were tested Thursday, Odde said.
Odde said the tests are intended to test a variety of possible scenarios the machines could encounter on Election Day.
“We’ll test that the machine can take the ballot in any orientation,” he said. “...We’ll test that it will not take another precinct’s ballots. In other words, a Clark ballot should not go through the Powell Fairgrounds machine…We will also test that it will not take two ballots at once.”
Odde also checked the machines’ response to over-voted ballots — or ballots on which voters have voted for more candidates than they are allowed in a particular race.
Odde said over-voted ballots were fairly common. This year’s county commissioner race has been particularly confusing for voters who have misinterpreted information about the commissioner’s four-year term and voted for four individuals rather than the three seats available, Odde said.
If an over-vote occurs, the DS200 will alert the voter of the races over-voted, and the voter can then choose to either proceed with the ballot — in which case any over-voted races will not count— or reject the ballot, so they can go back to a judge for a new ballot, Odde said.
As part of the safeguards used to secure Wyoming’s elections, all of the voting machines are incapable of connecting to the internet. Results are logged on a USB flash drive that’s sealed into the machine. Once the polls are closed, the flash drives are securely transported to the elections office, where they’re processed on a computer that’s also disconnected from the internet, said elections clerk CJ Baker.
Although results are tabulated electronically, all voters in Wyoming cast their votes on paper ballots. The DS200s and the DS450 capture an image of each ballot and pair it with a vote record, making it possible to ensure the vote recorded by the machine matches the voters’ markings on the ballot.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Absentee voting is currently open as is early voting at the county’s elections office. As of Oct. 12, more than 940 absentee and early votes had been cast, Baker said.
