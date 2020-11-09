Turkey Day events will be different this year in Cody.
Organizers are meeting Wednesday to determine what they’ll be able to do for the annual Cody Lions Club Turkey Shoot on Nov. 21.
With Crisis Intervention Services’ Holiday Craft Show already canceled due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, Lions Club member Dusty LaFollette on Friday said club members were determined to still have some form of event that can be done safely.
“Just because of crowds and community safety, we know we’re going to have to scale it back, we don’t know how much,” he said. “It will be not what we traditionally do.
“We’ve got to get our heads together, figure out what we can do safely and to what scale.”
The event normally includes a variety of carnival games, two shooting booths lined with .22 rifles – the city has again approved this activity this year – and food vendors, not to mention a semi parked in the middle of the Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot with members handing out frozen turkeys and game hens to game winners.
The raffle, with a grand prize of a Dodge Ram 1500, is still going on as normal.
“It’s just events the day of Turkey Day we have to decide,” LaFollette said. “We’re not going to cancel it. It’s just a matter of what scale we can pull off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.