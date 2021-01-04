A new mutation of the novel coronavirus has been gaining attention over the last few weeks as it continues to spread throughout the United States and world.
The new variant, known as “202012/01” or “B.1.1.7,” has been found to be 40%-70% more transmissible than the original virus, according to a research study performed at Imperial College London. The variant was first discovered in England and the World Health Organization says the new variant is now responsible for more than half of new infections in the U.K.
The first American case of the variant was discovered in Colorado last week, with cases popping up in California and Florida shortly after.
While it has yet to be confirmed in Wyoming as of Monday morning, local officials are monitoring its spread.
Cause for concern?
It was about one year ago that the coronavirus first came to the United States.
With a spike in cases already expected following the Christmas and New Years holidays, the variant could add a concerning challenge to keeping cases and hospitalizations under control.
In Park County, there have been 13 deaths due to COVID-19 and 438 in the state as a whole.
There is no evidence at this time the variant causes any heightened symptoms for the disease or risk of death.
According to Adam Kucharski, a professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, spread of infection will lead to a much higher fatality rate than if the fatality rate increased with the same level of spread. In other words, a small percentage of a big number can be much bigger than a big percentage of a small number.
Mutations are common in virus life cycles as they spread. The influenza vaccine is constantly being updated to cover for these changes.
The variant is estimated to spread at a rate 1.4-1.8 people per infection. In Park County, the average rate for transmission currently sits at 0.92, while Wyoming is averaging 0.84. The reproduction number for the 1918 flu pandemic was 1.80.
Still not verified is whether the vaccine will offer the same level of protection against the variant, but the CDC said on Wednesday it likely will.
“It is likely that vaccine efficacy will not be affected,” said Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin a Wednesday Facebook post.
Billin said the Wyoming Department of Health has submitted 600 to 700 randomly selected virus samples to the CDC for genetic sequencing and will continue to do so in order to detect this new variant exists in Wyoming. Until a sample from Park County has been distinguished as the variant, it will remain unknown whether it has arrived locally. Billin said all variants of the COVID-19 virus show positive on PCR tests.
