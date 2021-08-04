Chip sealing is underway on city streets as part of an eight-day process to tackle many of the streets most in need.
All vehicles, trailers and other items need to be removed from the street on the day of chip sealing.
Work began Monday and is scheduled to go through next Wednesday, weather permitting.
Upcoming chip sealing work:
Thursday: Wyoming Avenue (12th-13th streets); 15th Street (Sheridan, north to end); 14th (Sheridan to Bleistein)
Friday: 14th (Bleistein, north to end); 13th (Sheridan, north to end)
Monday: 12th (Sheridan to Wyoming); 11th (Sheridan to Salsbury); 10th (Sheridan to Rumsey)
Tuesday: 10th (Rumsey to Bleistein); 9th (Sheridan to Lane Drive); Lane Drive; River View Drive (12th to Belfry Highway); 12th (Elm to River View); Alger (10th to 12th)
Wednesday: Alger (12th to 16th); 29th (Sheridan to Mountain View)
For more information contact the street division at (307) 587-2958.
