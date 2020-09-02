Two hunters and a local guide charged with wasting and abandoning big game last year are fighting the charges in circuit court.
A six-person jury is hearing the case this week before Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters. Jury selection and opening statements were heard on Tuesday.
The designated fine for the offense is $420, but judges can also rescind an individual’s hunting privileges for years if found guilty. According to the Wyoming State Board of Outfitters and Professional Guides, failure to comply with state hunting laws is grounds for denying an outfitter or professional guide licensing for up to three years.
Tyler Viles, Blendi Cumani and Roland Shehu are being accused by Wyoming Game and Fish of leaving two elk crippled and another two cow elk carcasses unclaimed. Viles, a Cody guide, is facing two counts for this charge, while Pennsylvania residents Cumani and Shehu are facing one.
Those three men and George Schnell allegedly killed seven elk on Oct. 27, 2019 on land owned by the Two Dot Ranch in the Heart Mountain area. Two cow elk were taken legally by Cumani. One bull elk was accidentally taken by Schnell, which he admitted to authorities. Schnell is not being charged as part of this case.
Two cow elk that were killed were not recovered and were alleged to have been shot by the group.
Wyoming law states that “the failure of any person to properly dress and care for any big game animal killed by them, and, if the carcass is reasonably accessible, within 48 hours to take or transport the carcass to the camp of that person” is considered a violation of that law.
Scene of the take
Chris Queen, a game warden with Game and Fish, was contacted by outfitter Brett Richmond, who called in a bull elk killed by Schnell, who only possessed an antlerless elk tag, on a hunt guided by Viles.
Viles told Queen as Schnell shot at a cow elk, a small bull elk stepped in front and was hit. He then instructed Schnell to put the elk down as it was already mortally wounded.
“Schnell said that he owned the mistake and was willing to be accountable for the consequences,” Queen wrote in the affidavit.
Brian Peters, resident manager of The Nature Conservancy property at Heart Mountain, also contacted Queen that morning and said he spotted two crippled elk trailing a small herd of elk.
Heath Worstell, another hunter who allegedly saw the group, told Queen he had seen the “Two Dot guys” shooting at the elk, “and said they must have shot ‘30 times,’” Queen recounted.
Viles said they had been about 400 yards from the elk. He said after shooting, the trio had “kicked the entire area out” in an effort to look for wounded elk and said they found no evidence of such.
The wounded emerge
Queen went out with Peters to look for wounded elk and quickly found just that.
The pair spotted a cow elk bedded in sagebrush that let them get within 50 yards of it.
“I knew this type of behavior to be consistent with an injured animal that could no longer stand or travel,” Queen said.
Queen killed the elk and found it had a compound fracture to its right front leg above the knee joint that suggested a gunshot wound.
A few hundred yards down the rim Peters found a blood trail left from a single elk jumping over a wire fence.
“Tracks in the snow suggested the elk may have been tangled at some point,” Queen said.
With his binoculars, Queen spotted a small bull elk hiding in the sagebrush trying to conceal itself. Blood covered the snow around it, Queen said.
He dispatched this elk too and found it had a wound in its left front leg above the hoof.
“The bones at this injury were shattered and consistent with a gunshot wound,” Queen said.
The wounded cow would have been legal for Shehu to shoot at as he still had an unfilled license, but the bull was not fair game.
Queen returned to the area the next day and found the three elk carcasses the hunters had taken. Two of the three elk had heads still attached while the one bull was headless, and Queen assumed it was the one Schnell shot.
Crime scene analysis
Due to there being a thin layer of frost sitting atop four inches of fresh snow on the ground, Queen said he was easily able to discern the tracks left by other UTV vehicles from the previous few days and his vehicle.
Queen said he found human footprints walking up to a path left by a bloody elk. The steps appeared to follow the path and then return to the carcass.
Queen continued to follow the elk trail where he noticed at least one elk was bleeding.
While scanning the area he discovered two unclaimed elk that had not been reported. The meat was determined spoiled and not fit for consumption.
All three of the firearms used by the hunters were right-handed bolt-action rifles.
Utilizing a metal detector, Queen and fellow game warden Irah Leonetti collected 19 empty brass cartridges from the shooter’s location.
The wardens determined it would have been possible to shoot the unclaimed elk from the group’s stakeout point.
No other known hunters in the area on Oct. 27 admitted to shooting or attempting to shoot an elk during this timeframe.
Viles was charged for the case on Jan. 9 while Cumani and Shehu did not face charges until Jan. 22.
“Three months of investigation and the state can only present circumstantial evidence,” Shehu’s attorney Brigita Krisjansons said. “It’s the state’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Confronted
Viles and Richmond both “discounted” the possibility that their hunters shot the elk, Queen said.
All three of the defendants are being represented by Cody lawyers in the case. Travis Smith is representing Viles and Joseph Darrah is Cumani’s attorney.
“We are confident that after you hear all the evidence, you will return a not guilty verdict,” Krisjansons told the jury.
Krisjansons delivered an opening statement for all of the defendants Tuesday afternoon at the Park County Annex building in Powell.
“The evidence said there is no idea who shot the elk,” she said.
Krisjansons said authorities never reached out to Shehu to get his side of the story. When she started delving into his passion for hunting, Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Larry Eichele issued an objection. Waters overruled it.
“Roland will finally be able to tell his side of the story,” she said.
The trial is scheduled to last up to four days with an 8:30 a.m. start each day, tentatively at the Annex unless spacing requirements cause a move to the Park County Courthouse.
