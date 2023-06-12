It was nearly a year ago that Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Brian Martin of Lander saved the life of a construction worker while at a job site on US 14-16-20 between Emblem and Greybull.
He was recognized for his quick actions on June 8 at the WYDOT office in Cody, where he was presented the Life Saver Award at a presentation that included WYDOT Interim Director Darin Westby and Wyoming Transportation Commissioner Michael Baker of Thermopolis.
“He saved a life and played a critical role in everything that took place,” Westby said. “One of the reasons I’m proud to be director of this agency is because of the great people who work for us.”
Baker added, “The commission appreciates everything you do out there. You’re on the front line. Guys like you do important work.”
It was on June 23, 2022, at about 7 p.m. when Martin witnessed a 19-year-old McGarvin-Moberly’s laborer — who was pulling the lever to dump material from trucks onto the road — trip and fall in front of a paver as he was walking up to dump the next truck. Martin was standing by the next haul truck, talking to the ticket taker, who keeps track of materials imported/exported by dump trucks to job sites, and the construction materials tester when he saw the worker go down and heard him scream. The worker was out of sight of the paver operator and other workers near the paver.
“I dropped everything I was holding and ran back about 150 feet to be even with the paver operator,” he said. “I was yelling and signaling to the operator to stop as I was running, but he was on the opposite side of the paver and didn’t see me until I was almost even with him.”
There was a little confusion from the paver operator, but he stopped almost immediately. Martin got him to back up a few feet to free the worker’s leg.
“I honestly didn’t want to look because I know what that machine weighs and I know what could happen if you don’t get it stopped and get it off of them,” Martin said. “I’ve seen some nasty injuries, but you can’t think about it. Your adrenaline and the training kick in at that point.”
Once he was free, the worker was moved to a safe place and an ambulance was called. Martin, who has been in construction for 21 years, communicated to traffic control there was an incident and asked them to hold traffic until the ambulance arrived and the injured man was transported to Cody Regional Health.
The worker ended up with just a calf muscle strain and missed a few weeks of work, but McGarvin-Moberly Safety Officer Mike Lass said if the machine had gone any farther it would have broken the man’s leg and possibly done much worse.
“If Brian wouldn’t have stopped it, it would have run over the top of him,” Lass said. “Brian’s attention to detail, awareness of potential hazards and willingness to speak up when necessary helped to prevent a substantial serious injury. His safety-minded approach is an excellent example for all to follow, and it is greatly appreciated.”
During Thursday’s award presentation, Martin received a framed certificate and a jacket.
“It’s nice to be recognized, but I didn’t do anything that anyone else would have done in that situation,” he said. “And I hope I never have to do it again.”
