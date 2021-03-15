Cody Craft Brewing owners Brian and Jen Walker, are zeroing in on beer and only beer.
“Our focus is really going to be just the beer itself,” Brian Walker said.
The brewery will be open seven days a week on 1732 Sheridan Ave., in the former space of The Cody Escape Room. It will take the form of a classic taproom, a neighborhood establishment putting a premium on making the highest quality of beer possible. The brewery will not serve food but will partner with food truck concessionaires that will serve food in the alley outside the business.
“It allows us to focus on just the beer, different styles of beer, possibly different styles of beer that people may not have had in the past,” Brain Walker said.
The Walkers moved to Cody from Billings this past year to chase their dream of owning a brewery, a dream Brian Walker said has existed in various iterations for about 15 years.
“Fortunately we’re at a point now where we can do this,” Walker said. “So I just said, ‘You know what, let’s just dive in head first.’”
Brian and Jen will handle the business side of the operations and are bringing in a full-time brewer from High Altitude Brewing Company in Gunnison, Colo., to handle the beer making.
Customers can expect the tried and true beer selections like pilsners, lagers, Kolsch, stouts and India Pale Ales, as well as seasonal offerings like Oktoberfests and spiced stouts. Brian Walker stressed they don’t plan to alter anyone’s taste buds with oddball beer styles, and want to cater to those who would typically drink a Bud Light just as much as those who already tend to drink craft brews.
“The plan is to adjust based on local taste and local demand,” Walker said. “We want to have a good smattering of options for people.”
The inside of the building will have an industrial motif with exposed rafters, stained and sealed concrete flooring, and wood paneling. There will be outdoor seating and garage doors that can roll up for open-air seating when it’s warm out.
“Kind of a character, charm to it,” Brian Walker said.
They also plan on investing in the local community by sponsoring various charitable and collaborative endeavors, as well as using local ingredients.
“Just want to keep it as local as possible,” Jen Walker said.
Brian Walker said they are looking at hosting a soft opening near the beginning of May and then a more formal grand opening around Memorial Day.
The Walkers did their homework when it comes to running a brewery, touring and visiting nearly 50 breweries across the United States and Canada in 2019, taking note of what they did and didn’t like, such as comparing the way the kegs were laid out at a brewery in Phoenix versus the way the tables were laid out at an establishment in Denver.
“I would inspire myself from what I saw,” Brian Walker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.