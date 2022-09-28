The Cody City Council is considering hiring a consultant or public information officer by the end of the year in order to better communicate with the public.
Mayor Matt Hall said the council members would like to step up their public outreach game.
“Society has evolved a little bit in getting their information from different sources than what they used to, and the city just kind of needs to catch up,” Hall said.
The idea is to hire a consultant or public information officer who can provide recommendations on how the council can improve its outreach.
“What I’d like to see is for them to take a look at what we’re already doing and then see where we’re lacking,” Hall said. “It will be somewhere in the neighborhood of a better marketing strategy.”
Hall said he hopes the person will help the council connect with the public as well.
“People elected us to represent them and make these decisions, [but] people don’t really have enough time to watch the meetings or even read the paper a lot of times,” Hall said. “So, if there’s another way where we can connect with them ... to try and let people know here’s where your money and your dollars are being spent. Here’s the things we’re doing, and this is why we’re doing them.”
The topic of effective communication with the public has surfaced at the council’s various regular meetings and work sessions over the past few months.
At the Aug. 23 work session, following the announcement of the storm drainage fee and the increase in electric rates, the council discussed communicating more effectively with the public on those increases and the reasoning behind them.
“There was a perception that we were throwing all of this at the community at once,” Hall said at the Aug. 23 work session.
Council member Andy Quick agreed.
“We need to get information to the public in an easily digestible way,” he said. “We can’t rely on people to seek out that information themselves.”
The topic resurfaced at the Sept. 13 work session, when council member Diane Ballard suggested the city’s website needed work.
“The website itself I find extremely hard to navigate, and it’s not forthcoming with current events,” she said. “The digital aspect is key ... [and] we’re not reaching the people we need to be reaching more in mass.”
It was at the Sept. 13 work session that city administrator Barry Cook and Hall brought up the need for a consultant or public information officer.
“Playing defense in this day and age is not a good strategy. We need to be proactive. We need to try and get out there and educate people on what the council is doing,” Hall said at the work session.
Hall said the council has taken steps to engage the public over the years, including sending out a mayor’s newsletter, televising the regular meetings through the city’s website, using radio announcements, advertising in the newspaper and utilizing an automatic calling system, but even with these methods, he said it’s difficult for the council to gauge whether they are reaching the public.
“It’s hard to measure that, so hiring someone that would help make sure we’re getting our message across to the audience ... is going to be valuable moving forward,” the mayor said.
Hall hopes the person will help move the council further into the technological age as well.
“We really don’t have anybody that has any skills or know-how in dealing with the technological age, especially social media,” Hall said.
And, it’s a task that council members don’t really have the time for, he added.
“The council members do their homework and show up for the meeting times, but they have other jobs,” Hall said. “They just don’t have the time where they could go out and tweak a social media platform or do web designing for the web page and stuff like that.”
In upcoming meetings, the council will work on putting together a proposal, outlining the needs, and then ask for bids from consultant firms.
“We should be looking for some agency that has experience working with a government entity,” council member Emily Swett said at the Sept. 13 work session.
Hall hopes they’ll have someone hired by the end of the year, though the council will still have to work out how much they are willing to pay a consultant or what the salary would be for a public information officer, if hired full-time.
“[But] it will have value,” Hall said. “At the end of the day, it’s going to end up being better for everyone ... in getting that information out.”
