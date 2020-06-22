The Lost Creek Fire was 100% contained as of Sunday morning, according to the Shoshone National Forest.
The fire burned 591 acres west of Wapiti after being discovered June 13, but personnel were quick to respond.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
