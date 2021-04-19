A preliminary hearing for Moshe Williams, a Cody man charged with first degree murder, has been delayed indefinitely.
The delay is a common procedural occurrence.
Williams, 30, and his partner Carolyn Aune, 28, are being held at the Park County Detention Center, each on a $1 million cash-only bond. Each is charged with the murder of Williams’ 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams.
Aune is scheduled for her preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Both defendants have the right to waive their right to a preliminary hearing, which would automatically send their cases over to district court. Doing this would relieve Aune and Williams of having to engage a public hearing and address the allegations being brought against them.
Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said he has no indication as to what will happen at this point.
Williams is being represented by public defender attorney Branden Vilos and Aune is being represented by public defender Travis Smith.
Although Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters would not remove bond altogether during a hearing on the initial charges held April 12, he did express that he felt their current $1 million bond was appropriate for the charges they were facing.
