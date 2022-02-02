Due to lack of riders and interest, the city is not providing a ski bus to Sleeping Giant this winter.
At a January work session, Rec Center director Mike Fink told the city council only six people had signed up for the bus.
“We need a dozen to break even, so we’re looking at losing money,” city manager Barry Cook said. “Our recommendation would be not to provide the bus as a service.”
Fink said it took awhile to connect with staff at Sleeping Giant, which meant there wasn’t much time to advertize the service anyway. He also said the ski area declined to assist in funding the bus.
It costs the city roughly $250 per day to use the bus.
“If we’re not getting any interest, it’s hard for us to initiate that,” Mayor Matt Hall said.
Fink said next year he’d hope both entities could hash out a plan earlier and then get the word out further in advance.
“If we get many people interested, we can maybe come close to breaking even,” he said. “We can also look into sponsorships.”
Last year Whitlock Motors sponsored the ski bus.
