The Cody Farmers Market is holding a poster contest with the theme “Farmers Our Are Friends” for students in kindergarten through third grade. Each grade will have a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner. Winners will receive $30, $20, & $10 respectively, in Cody Bucks. Prizes will be awarded at the Cody Farmers Market Summer Kickoff on Saturday, May 1. The entry deadline is March 27 and the winners will be announced by April 5. For contest rules and more info, go to @codyfarmersmarket.com.

