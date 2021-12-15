Starting this winter, Yellowstone National Park will suspend a wildlife monitoring effort because evaluations over the last decade have not substantially changed.
This decision is consistent with the park’s Winter Use Adaptive Management Plan, which stated the National Park Service would continually re-examine and adjust winter use monitoring strategies and management actions as new information became available.
This decision will not affect snowmobile or snowcoach use in the park or impact visitors.
This decision will inform the park’s interest in conducting visitor use impact monitoring in the summer due to record-breaking visitation.
Future winter wildlife monitoring will be informed by science and may be different than the recent monitoring methodologies.
In October 2021, the park sought comments from the public on the proposal to suspend one component of the adaptive monitoring plan for winter use, initially put in place to evaluate effects to resources from snowmobiles and snowcoaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.