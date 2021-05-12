A new billboard on Big Horn Avenue has turned some heads with a simple question: “Where would you cross Big Horn Avenue?”
The group behind it, That Other Project, is composed of Janie Curtis, Chris Guyer and Tiffany Manion. They have a simple goal: make Cody a safer place for pedestrians.
“All of us are partners in the Fistful of Dirt bike race,” Curtis said. “Out of that, we saw a need for more safety and access around pedestrian travel in Cody.”
Guyer, who owns Joyvagen Bicycle Shop, said he helped form the group out of a desire to see Cody become a more active and safer place.
“This is something I believe in,” he said. “I believe as citizens we need to put value back into the community and see it improve.”
The trio formed the group in January and has a few project ideas in the pipeline, including more bike racks, map stands, a pedestrian and bike bath that connects the outdoor recreation areas in town, and the big one – a stoplight on Big Horn Avenue.
“We’ve been in touch with several city council members,” Curtis said. “We’re really interested in doing whatever we can do to push for a stoplight on Big Horn Avenue. It’s hard to believe anybody would be against that. It’s kind of a multifaceted benefit for everybody.”
The group is still in the early stages. They’ve applied for nonprofit status and are focusing on smaller projects, like the bike racks, that are more easily accomplished while still working toward the Big Horn goal.
“We’re not intending to change Cody at all,” Curtis said. “We’re just trying to increase access to these wonderful areas.”
