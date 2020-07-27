Since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged in Wyoming, Black Hills Energy has not disconnected service for nonpayment.
While that program ends Aug. 10, the natural gas provider will still offer programs for those financially impacted by the pandemic.
“It’s just a matter of being sensitive to the COVID-19 situation,” said spokesman Michael Howe. “We offer a number of opportunities for people if they are having any problems.”
Now, as communities work to find a new normal, Black Hills Energy will be resuming their standard collection processes in Wyoming.
The company has many options for financial support available to them as part of a proactive outreach for assistance. Black Hills shared several possible solutions, information and resources available to customers to ensure they take full advantage of those options.
“Our normal has always meant supporting our customers and communities, and it still does, which is why we support making available several programs to help those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19,” said Mark Stege, Vice President of Wyoming Operations.
Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the following programs if they find themselves struggling to pay their utility bills during this time:
Budget billing is a free, stable payment plan. It gives customer’s more predictable bills by averaging the amount you pay each month.
Payment arrangements provide extended payment terms to help customer’s get back on track. A customer can enter into one of these flexible arrangements online or by calling (888) 890-5554.
Black Hills Cares helps eligible residential customers in need pay their Black Hills Energy bills or emergency energy-related expenses. The program uses voluntary donations from employees and customers and matches those contributions dollar for dollar. If you’d like to help families in your community, check the box on your payment stub and Black Hills Energy will match your gift.
Medical extensions offer qualifying residential customers a limited extension of time to pay their utility bill.
211.org is a comprehensive source of social services information in the U.S. This free service connects millions of people to help meet essential needs and more. Additional assistance programs are available in certain areas. Contact the company to learn more.
“Black Hills Energy has always set a priority to do all we can to keep the lights on and the gas flowing in the communities we serve, particularly during times of hardship,” said Stege. “As we all transition into a new normal, Black Hills Energy will continue to take steps to support our customers as they continue to rebound from the effects of COVID-19.”
To learn more about what the company is doing to assist customers, visit: blackhillsenergy.com/covid-WY or give them a call at 888-890-5554 to discuss options that may be available.
