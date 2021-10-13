Sixty Park County residents have died of COVID-19.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced the deaths of five more Park County residents on Tuesday.
The victims included three women and two men, who died in September and October.
They were five of 29 statewide deaths announced, on the same day that Department of Health figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state declined by 65 to total 3,169.
Cases in Park County have followed that slight downward trend, with 191 active confirmed and probable cases as of Tuesday.
Hospitalizations remain elevated. As of Monday, Cody Regional Health reported 14 hospitalized COVID patients and Powell Valley Healthcare two.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin examined deaths among county residents and shared demographic data on them.
The ages of the deceased range 48-100, with an average age of 77 and median age of 74.
Of those, 39% were female, 61% male.
Just under half, 48%, had preexisting medical condition that put them at risk for more severe disease, with 13% unknown.
Of those who died, 11% were residents in a communal living facility.
Vaccination statistics:
7% were fully vaccinated with mRNA vaccines. All those vaccinated were over 65. All were vaccinated between three weeks and five months before death.
91% were unvaccinated.
None were known to be partially vaccinated and one was unknown.
