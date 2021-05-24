Park County Homeland Security wants the publics input on hazards of concern, and suggestions for reducing the impacts of hazards before they occur. Director Jack Tatum invites and encourages everyone to participate.
Wyoming Region 6 (Big Horn County, Hot Springs County, Park County and Washakie County) is updating its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan in 2021. The plan analyzes each county’s vulnerabilities to natural hazards and identifies mitigation actions that can be taken to minimize property damage and public safety risks. The purpose of this survey is to solicit public input. The survey has seven questions and only takes about five minutes.
The survey is open until June 14. Take the survey at forms.office.com/r/dWzq01vhpC.
