School lunch could cost more in the 2021 school year. The Cody School Board will vote on approving or denying an increase to school meals prices in tomorrow night’s meeting.
The increases would affect all grade levels, ranging from a 75-cent to 1-dollar increase for student meals for both breakfast and lunch. Adult meals would also increase if the measure passes, by 75 cents for lunches and $1.50 for breakfasts.
If the recommendation is passed as written, students who qualify for reduced-price meals would not be affected.
Tomorrow’s meeting is not open for in-person attendance, however those interested can find a link to a webcast of the meeting on the Park 6 Facebook page. Public comments can be submitted via email at park6@park6.org.
