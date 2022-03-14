In a market that is witnessing businesses lobby hard for employees, the Cody School District is in the unique position of having to fill four open custodial positions, something the human resources department hasn’t ever had to face before.
“We are literally relying on our substitute custodians and other staff like paras who are taking on additional duties,” human resource director Chynna Singer said. “We have other staff taking on additional duties as well. We’re making it work, but it’s something we are really trying to address.”
Retirements, competition with other companies seeking employees and an evening schedule for custodians may have helped contribute to a limited number of applicants, so the district is looking to make the positions more attractive to job seekers.
Starting pay is $14 per hour plus an extensive, enticing retirement and benefit packages, but the competition for employees is tight, and the school is in the tough position of having to jump through a number of hoops to offer potential employees a higher starting salary, something the competition doesn’t have to do.
“If we raise our pay, everybody else in town is going to raise their pay, so it’s kind of like we are fighting with each other for workers,” Singer said. “We are also a public school district, and we don’t have the autonomy to just say we are giving everyone $20 per hour. We have to work within a budget, and it has to work within the funding model and be sustainable.”
The district has been working to come up with solutions with its business manager, and working with the state legislature on cost-of-living adjustments, with the cost of living being much higher in Cody than other Wyoming communities.
The hope is to build a salary structure that is more attractive and sustainable and also take the burden off of custodians and staff currently putting in extra hours and moving from school to school to keep the district’s facilities running smoothly and spotlessly.
“Maintenance director Terry Gardenhire and his crew have been working really hard to restructure and make everything work,” Singer said. “They are phenomenal workers. They’ve all just really stepped up and helped, but we would really enjoy being fully staffed again and not feeling that pressure.”
