Jeanna Kennedy of FARM BUREAU INSURANCE in Cody earned membership to the Million Dollar Round Table at the Mountain West Farm Bureau annual agents meeting in Billings earlier in February.
MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service.
MDRT is an exclusive and prestigious award for top producers in wealth management.
Kennedy has been a Farm Bureau agent for 23 years.
She is a member of Farm Bureau Financial Services Hall of Fame having earned 11 All-American Awards and two Super All-Americans.
She also earned Mountain West Preferred status, an honor she has achieved for 16 consecutive years.
