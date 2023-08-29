Bridge
Work on the bridge over the Shoshone River is proceeding on schedule. Traffic should be rerouted to the other side of the bridge soon after Labor Day according to WYDOT officials.

 John Malmberg

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) Public Relations Officer Cody Beers, work on the bridge over the Shoshone River is going well and moving along as planned.

