Santa Claus is a busy man in December as he travels all over the world. But he is also a nearly constant presence in the city of Cody during the holiday season: appearing in parades, at schools and even corporate parties.
So what does Old St. Nick love so much about Cody Country? The answer is simple, he said.
“It’s the people,” Santa said in an exclusive interview with the Enterprise. “It’s the wonderful children and families here. The spirit of Christmas exists big time in the Big Horn Valley.”
As Christmas approaches, Santa took some time out of his busy schedule to answer some questions from local kids. He and the Enterprise were very thankful to the Park County Library’s Children’s Services Director Holly Baker for her help collecting these hard-hitting questions.
Cody Enterprise: Reece, age 3, asks a question that several local kids were curious about: “How does your sleigh fly?”
Santa Claus: Two reasons: The first is Christmas magic, of course, which only happens on Christmas Eve for a 24-hour period. It starts in Greenwich, England, and goes all the way around the world at 15 degrees per hour. The second reason is my reindeer. They offer propulsion, but the whole system is built on Christmas magic and spirit, which is generated, of course, by all the children who believe.
CE: Lincoln, age 2, wonders: “Is there a snow plow at the North Pole?”
SC: A lot of them! And they’re red.
CE: Hazel, age 3, inquires: “Do you like a star or an angel on top of the Christmas tree?”
SC: A star, because the star is a guiding light.
CE: Liliana, age 4, ponders: “What kinds of cookies do you like?”
SC: My top three are macadamia nut, peanut butter and chocolate chip.
CE: Henry, age 5, asks: “What’s your favorite toy?”
SC: Great big stuffed panda bears and airplanes. Panda bears are cuddly and soft, and airplanes I like to fly.
CE: Oakley, age 8, wonders: “Who is your favorite elf, and what is its full name?”
SC: Bernard. Just Bernard, no last name. He’s my chief elf and my right-hand helper.
CE: Caleb, age 6, inquires: “How is your magic created?”
SC: It’s all through the spirit of Christmas and children and families believing in the spirit of Christmas and in Santa. It’s that attitude and positive thinking that give power to the magic of Christmas.
CE: Carter, age 8, ponders: ”Does Santa give cash for presents?”
SC: (laughs) Great question! The answer is absolutely, and in multiple currencies from around the world.
CE: Lark, age 3, asks: “What is so special about your red suit?”
SC: Nothing! My suit is many colors throughout the world. It started out as blue, but red seems to work well because you can see it in the snow.
CE: We’re coming to the end of our time together, but I have to ask my personal favorite from Madison, age 5: “Santa, would you marry me?”
SC: (Laughs loudly) I’m happily married to Mrs. Claus, but she’s so sweet to ask.
CE: Lastly, Jeremiah, age 7, wonders: “Will this Christmas be a good one?”
SC: Absolutely! It is what you make it. Christmas is not about giving or getting presents. It’s a spirit and an attitude, and as long as that spirit lives inside you, it will be a good Christmas.
CE: As we wrap up, are there any final thoughts you’d like to share with the kids of Cody?
SC: Christmas is every day of the year. It’s the spirit of love, peace and giving we need more of in this world. Never grow old — always believe in Santa and everything I represent.
