Charges were filed against a Powell man March 27 alleging he attempted to cause bodily injury to his pregnant girlfriend in January, after they got into an altercation over a TikTok notification on his phone.
If convicted, Patrick D. Carney, 23, faces up to six months in prison, and may have to pay a maximum fine of $750.
Powell Police Officer Kevin Bennet and another officer were initially dispatched to the couple’s residence after receiving reports of a domestic assault in progress, the affidavit said.
Upon responding, the officers “immediately heard yelling from inside the apartment complex,” Bennet wrote in the affidavit. “I entered the apartment and observed the reporting party, Patrick Carney, holding a young child ... on the stairwell.”
Carney and his girlfriend, who is the mother of the young child and five months pregnant with Carney’s child, were questioned separately by the police.
The girlfriend told police that after she and Carney held a party for their unborn baby Jan. 27, Carney left to buy alcohol, the affidavit said.
She “advised that [Carney] had a drinking problem, and she is trying to help him to stop drinking,” the affidavit said.
The next morning, the girlfriend was supposed to go to work while Carney watched her daughter, but she stayed home, believing Carney was unable to watch the child because he had been drinking until 3 a.m., the affidavit said.
While sitting on the couch, the girlfriend noticed Carney’s phone had a TikTok notification.
She “looked at the conversation on TikTok which indicated [Carney] was speaking to another girl, and she felt he was cheating on her,” the girlfriend told police.
When she confronted Carney about it, she said Carney got “defensive” and wouldn’t give her an answer, the affidavit said.
The girlfriend decided she would take her daughter and leave the house, but Carney wouldn’t let her, the affidavit said.
He “grabbed her arms at which point [the girlfriend] slapped [Carney] to get away from him,” the affidavit said.
Carney then picked up his girlfriend’s daughter, and as she was attempting to get her daughter from Carney, he pushed her back with his forearm. She started to fall backwards over a chair but caught herself on the table, the affidavit said.
The girlfriend told the police “she did not have any pain,” and the officers did not see any visible injuries on her, the affidavit said.
Carney told authorities his girlfriend had thrown the phone at him after asking him why he was following the girl who made the TikTok video, the affidavit said.
Carney said the girlfriend “started throwing things and he grabbed the child,” the affidavit said. “Carney said [the girlfriend] followed and was throwing cardboard at him while he held the two-year-old girl.”
Carney then called police “because he did not know what else to do,” the affidavit continued.
Carney further told police he had no injuries but that his girlfriend had slapped him, the affidavit said.
“Carney also stated that [his girlfriend] will try to say he hit her, but he was blocking when she was trying to hit him,” the affidavit said.
