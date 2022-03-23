A Cody man is accused of trying to light a bed on fire at the Super 8 Motel in Powell earlier this month. It was the second time in three months he had been arrested for allegedly committing criminal activities at a hotel.
Randy Matthews, 32, is facing charges for first degree arson, attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer and probation revocation.
Due to his prior felonies, Matthews could face a mandatory life sentence if found guilty for the first degree arson, but Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said during a hearing Monday afternoon the State is “not looking to be punitive with Mr. Matthews.”
Powell Police officers responded to the motel on March 8 after a mental health evaluation had been requested by Matthews’ parents, after the defendant shared photos of a burned bed with wet sheets and a coffee pot with water sitting on top of the scorched area.
When authorities arrived at his room, officers heard Matthews talking to himself in an incoherent manner. They also found other burn marks around the room. A motel employee said Matthews had also broken a beer bottle in a common area and had thrown a lit cigarette on a carpeted floor.
Matthews had already posted pictures of the burning bed on Facebook with the caption “my bond,” followed by a variety of heart emojis. He was already on supervised probation for felony possession of marijuana at the time of this incident.
Powell Police Officer Paul Sapp said Matthews was “agitated” and “highly erratic in his demeanor and conversation.” Matthews refused to leave the room on his own free will so he was handcuffed and walked out.
Police officers took him to Powell Valley Healthcare so he could be medically cleared for jail. Matthews attempted to make multiple trips to the bathroom, but then declined to go when he was told an officer had to go with him. At this point Matthews started becoming more hostile with his behavior and speech and refused to sit down.
Court records show Matthews started to yell profanities at the officers and spit directly in Sapp’s eye and face. Sapp then pulled the hooded sweatshirt Matthews was wearing over his face so he could not spit on anyone else. As Sapp was cleaning the spit off his face, Powell Police Sergeant Dustin DelBiaggio said Matthews attempted to strike him in the testis three times, at one point saying “nut tap” and that he was going to “crush them in a vise and put them in a meat grinder” as well as pig-related profanities.
Due to the physical and biohazard risk Matthews was presenting, PVHC staff did not want to attempt a blood draw and discharged him from the hospital. DelBiaggio said Matthews made several more attempts to strike him while transporting the defendant to the Park County Detention Center.
In a letter sent to Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah in February, Matthews said he suffered from mania brought on by bipolar disorder, which was backed up by his mother and attorney in other documents submitted to the court, who said he also suffers from schizophrenia.
In December, Matthews was arrested at the Cody Holiday Inn for causing a disturbance in the lobby during the early morning hours and stealing a bottle of milk. His behavior caused a hotel employee to lock herself in a basement room and call authorities.
When Matthews refused to comply with orders after authorities arrived, they placed him under arrest, to which he put up some resistance.
Matthews had been in custody for this probation violation until mid-February, when his mother posted a $5,000 bond so he could be released and receive mental health counseling. She had also paid $10,000 for his release in December. He is currently in custody and is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. Friday preliminary hearing on the arson charges and March 30 and April 6 bond revocation hearings. Matthews’ mother and his public defender attorney Tim Blatt submitted a motion to the court that his bond not be forfeited as it will cause financial hardship to the family.
Matthews has three prior felonies on his record. He was found guilty in Park County for possession of marijuana in 2020, as well as other controlled substances charges in Converse and Natrona counties. He is currently in custody at the Park County Detention Center with a $100,000 cash only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.