The Cody Country Car Show is peeling rubber and roaring back into town for its 11th year.
The celebration of all things automotive starts Friday night, Aug. 25, from 4-7 p.m. with a cruise through town. The show continues Saturday, opening at 8 a.m. The show starts at 10 a.m. with judging underway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The awards ceremony takes place at 3 p.m.
The Poker Run registration deadline is Friday night and costs $5 per hand. Folks are invited to join in on the Poker Run and cruise through the canyon at 7 p.m.
Poker Run participants have a chance to win half the Poker Run pot and an additional raffle prize. Organizer Ken Posey said any kind of vehicle is welcome to register.
“We’ve had people show up in huge buses from the 1950s,” he said.
Posey said the Poker Run is raising money for a good cause.
“We split the pot and have a scholarship we donate to every year called the Spencer Boone Memorial Scholarship,” he said. “The proceeds give kids money to go to a trade or technical school related to automotives.”
Over the years, the Poker Run has helped a lot of kids and raised a lot of money.
“We hope to keep carrying it on for a long time to come,” Posey said. “There’s a lot of good people who have donated over the years. It’s great to be a part of this and give back to the community.”
Organizers invite everyone to come to the show at City Park and see great classic cars, hot rods, custom vehicles and muscle cars.
Posey can be reached at codycountrycarshow@gmail.com or call 307-587-2221.
More information is available at the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/codycountrycarshow.
