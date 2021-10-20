Advertisements for the next superintendent of the Cody school district are scheduled to go live on Monday, and after presenting the stakeholder report to the school board Tuesday night, Dr. Steven Joel of the hired search firm McPherson and Jacobson is confident the position will attract a number of high quality candidates.
Joel and his search firm have spent the last couple of weeks gathering input from the community and board of trustees as the district tries to land a superintendent who will provide transparency and stability to the district.
“We had some active engagement with the community while we were there,” Joel said. “It’s no surprise that Cody is a fantastic environment with a high quality of life. We heard repeatedly from teachers, parents and students that the schools in Cody are quite good.”
As a recruiter Joel said that is going to attract high quality candidates, but the chosen candidate will be coming into a situation where the community may be apprehensive they won’t be as transparent as need be.
After going through two superintendents in three years, the community does have its concerns.
“We heard from stakeholders that the chain of command needs to be followed by the next superintendent,” Joel said. “They want someone who is visible, transparent and someone who will engage with the community on an individual and group basis.”
Candidates will be part of a community-based strategic plan, and will have a chance to lead that process.
“Certain facts can’t be brought up regarding past superintendents because of legal issues,” Joel said. “Those are all addressable and fixable with a new superintendent who is going to be visible and engaging.”
Applications will be accepted until Dec. 10. Pre interviews will be conducted by the search firm with the best candidates.
Video interviews will be conducted with the best candidates and brought to the trustees in early January with a decision hopefully made on a new hire by the beginning of February.
“Nothing that was brought up from the stakeholders was anything shocking,” Joel said. “The trustees and the stakeholders have the same goals and concerns, creating a culture of collaboration with the next superintendent. Positive outcomes for the kids are the top priority.”
