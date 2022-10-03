A company working to bring electricity to areas without it may soon be leasing land near the Yellowstone Regional Airport’s General Aviation entrance.
During its Sept. 14 meeting, the airport board heard from John Newkirk and Chris Lierheimer of Thermopolis-based Envigor Energy LLC. Newkirk said Envigor’s goal is to provide a “one-size-fits-all” solution for properties without access to electricity.
“For the past couple of decades, I’ve been in the business of bringing electrical power to commercial and residential installations that otherwise don’t have power readily available … or to sites that desire to have independence or backup from the power grid,” Newkirk said. “After about 20 years of doing these types of installations, it has become clear to me that these one-off installations in various facilities aren’t as cost-effective as making a one solution that fits all.”
That one-size-fits-all solution, Newkirk said, is a “Tuff Shed” retrofitted with solar panels on the roof and electronics on the inside. These 10-foot-by-16-foot buildings can then be transferred to any site without access to electricity or in need of a backup system, he said.
The acre of property Newkirk wants to rent out at the airport is located east of Duggleby Drive on airport land currently reserved for non-aviation purposes. He said his company would use the property for two main purposes.
First, the property would house a “demonstrator unit” that potential buyers from across the country could fly out to and tour before making their purchase, Newkirk said.
“When people are going to spend (thousands of dollars) on a backup system, they’re going to want to go hands-on first,” Newkirk said. “And Hot Springs County frankly isn’t the central location we would like for people to come and get a look at our power sheds.”
The property will also be used for “light, final assembly” work on the sheds, Newkirk said.
“These units are made in Powell, so we can bring them out (to Cody) and do our final assembly, which is pretty much all interior (work),” Newkirk said.
Both Newkirk and YRA Airport Director Aaron Buck said they did not expect the solar panels on the demonstrator unit to cause any reflections that could blind or distract pilots.
“I’ve participated in a study looking at solar farms by an airport, and grass has a greater reflective value than the solar panels they’re putting on the top of that roof do,” Buck said.
No final decision was made by the airport board but board members, including Bucky Hall, were in favor of continuing the conversation.
“It would be revenue for the airport, so my two-cents worth is it would be worth looking into,” Hall said. “At this point, I would support it unless I am given information that would convince me not to.”
Board member Heidi Rasmussen noted the property was currently overgrown and poorly maintained, and expressed interest in revitalizing the property in partnership with Envigor.
“If we can landscape it a little, and in the process make the general aviation entrance a little more attractive in a combined effort with you all (Envigor) and the airport, potentially this has the ability to make that entrance better,” she said.
The board asked Buck to begin negotiations with Newkirk including drafting a lease and setting a price for the property, and the board will cast its vote once the lease is drafted.
The lease will include a provision that the demonstrator unit will be moved if the Duggleby Drive property becomes desirable for aviation purposes, Buck said.
Newkirk said, if the airport board approves his plan, he hopes to have the demonstrator unit installed on the property by April or May of 2023.
