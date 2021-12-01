Cases of COVID continue to fall well below the high levels of the early fall, but the number of active cases are still above the low levels of the summer and hospitalizations remain elevated.
There were only 46 active confirmed and probable cases in the county as of Monday afternoon.
There are nine COVID patients hospitalized in the county, including five at Cody Regional Health. That’s still enough COVID hospitalizations to take up all of the standard ICU beds available.
The county trend of falling cases is in line with the state as a whole, even as other states as close as Colorado deal with rising cases and countries prepare for a new variant detected in South Africa.
On Monday, CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a release the CDC is strengthening its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older in part to prepare for the new variant.
“Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine,” she said. “The recent emergence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19.”
She said early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.
“I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness,” she said. “I also want to encourage people to get a COVID-19 test if they are sick. Increased testing will help us identify Omicron quickly.”
