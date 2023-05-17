03282023-CodyTemple-courtesy.jpg
The Cody Planning and Zoning board is holding a special meeting and public hearing on Wednesday, May 24, at the Cody Auditorium at 6 p.m. to consider a proposal for the new Cody Temple for The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to be located on a 4.69 acre-parcel off Skyline Drive.

JustAGuyInCody
Joe Whittaker

Get ready for the light pollution. Get ready for Skyline to become a major thoroughfare. Get ready for the quiet neighborhood up the hill to change. They'll tell you this will make Cody "beautiful" but it won't. We'll now have a large spire sticking up in the night sky, illuminated 24/7. Live east of the temple and want to see the mountains? Sorry...temple spire is blocking it. Want to see stars at night? Sorry...temple lights have hidden them. I have no problem with the LDS wanting to worship, but this will destroy the Cody skyline. This belongs out on Big Horn or the Greybull Hwy. But of course, knowing our city planner and his interest in this building, they will get whatever exemptions they want.

