The Cody School District is dealing with less funding for the 2021-2022 budget, but faculty and staff will still receive raises thanks in part to a trimming of the workforce due to resignations and retirements.
Trustees unanimously approved the budget at the July 20 meeting.
All told, the budget includes $46.7 million in expenses, of which $32.1 are in the general fund.
The lower expenses are in part due to a lower expected enrollment, as state funding is handed out proportionally.
Local revenues are down too. There is an estimated decrease of 5.4% for the 25 mill tax levy and 11.3% for the 6 mill tax levy.
The decrease of local funds, finance director Dawn Solberg said, will proportionally increase the state funds received.
District enrollment is also down – 29 Park 6 students are currently enrolled at Connections Academy online – which reduces overall revenue.
It will increase employee health insurance benefits by reducing the cost for staff and take on the entire health insurance premium increase of 4%.
The cash reserve limit is approximately $4,765,218 and the estimate is $3,931,756, thus maintaining at 83% of the allowable reserve balance.
