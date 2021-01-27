Cody area veterans ages 75 years and older could soon be able to get COVID-19 vaccines.
The Sheridan VA Health Care System announced Tuesday its team is scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments by calling Veterans who are 75 years and older who receive VA healthcare.
The broadening in who can qualify for receiving the vaccine comes as new cases continue to plummet in Park County.
There are only 42 active cases of the virus in Park County and 20 residents have died of COVID-19 after Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday the deaths of two adult men.
Both were hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Since the pandemic first appeared in the county in March, 2,454 county residents have recovered after being confirmed to have had the virus.
Since December certain county residents have had the opportunity to get vaccinated. Residents ages 75 years and older are considered to be in tier 1B and some of those in that group have already gotten first vaccines.
Due to vaccine stock and requirements for safe storage, VA staff are directly contacting VA-enrolled Veterans on that current age list to offer appointments, as available, in each of the locations. Healthcare personnel hold vaccination clinics on specific dates at all of the health care system locations on a rotating basis, in order to support that process.
The Sheridan VA Health Care System is using the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which has a two-dose series, 28-days apart. Shipments of the vaccine have been arriving at the Sheridan VA pharmacy since the initial one on Dec. 22, and Veterans are being called for appointments based on CDC-recommended phases. As more vaccines arrive, the patient list will expand. All enrolled veterans who are interested in receiving the vaccine will eventually be able to get it once the supply to administer it arrives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.