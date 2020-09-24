The Cody Senior Center is set to reopen the doors Monday and allow seniors back in the building for indoor dining, although there will be a number of different aspects to the experience due to COVID-19.
Director Jenny Johnstone-Smith, who took over the helm of the center not long before the start of the outbreak, said staff have been able to provide a number of services with the doors closed, such as drive-thru meals. However, they’re excited to be able to be a gathering point for the senior community again.
Although not mandated, people are encouraged to wear masks upon return to the center. Curbside service will continue up until there is a noticeable drop in people using the service that started after the doors closed.
“We remind everyone that if you are feeling ill, or having any symptoms related to COVID-19, please refrain from returning to the center,” she said. “Limited social activities will be offered eventually inside the center as state health restrictions ease. We ask for patience as we navigate a safe opening and increase social activities for our senior community.”
What to expect:
• Curbside pickup is offered until further notice 11-11:30 a.m., Monday-Friday
The doors for inside dining will not open until 11:45 a.m. to allow curbside services tom wrap up.
• The dining room is open 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., but no one will be served lunch after 12:30 p.m.
• Upon entry into the building, temperatures will be taken, and hands will be sprayed with sanitizer.
• Members will be signed in and escorted to the dining room by staff and volunteers.
• Adhering to social distancing guidelines, a maximum of four people will be seated at each table.
• In order to follow established safety protocols, staff and volunteers will deliver meal trays.
• All beverages and refills will be served by a staff and volunteers, and the beverage cart will be offered throughout the meal for refills.
