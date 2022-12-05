East Yellowstone Trout Unlimited recently received a $5,000 grant from The Trout and Salmon Foundation to be used to install a fish screen on the Lakeview Irrigation Canal, said Kathy Crofts, president of the non-profit coldwater fisheries conservation group.

