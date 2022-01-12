After accepting applications for the new Cody School District superintendent through mid-December, the consulting firm of McPherson and Jacobson narrowed down candidates which were presented to the school board. On Saturday, the board narrowed down the number of candidates to three during a special executive session.
“They will be releasing those names on Jan. 18 at the board meeting,” district human resources director Chynna Singer said. “Our interviews are slated for the following week.”
The Cody school board accepted the early resignation of superintendent Peg Monteith last July, marking the departure of the third superintendent in three years for the district.
Assistant superintendent Tim Foley was named interim superintendent, and the board acquired the services of McPherson and Jacobson to help lead the search for the next superintendent. After this month’s video interviews, the name of a new superintendent is expected to be announced in February.
“We heard from stakeholders that the chain of command needs to be followed by the next superintendent,” said Steve Joel of McPherson and Jacobsen. “They want someone who is visible, transparent and someone who will engage with the community on an individual and group basis.”
The next superintendent is expected to be part of a community-based strategic plan, and be able to lead that process.
