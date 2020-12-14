The Park County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for auto burglaries.
A string of vehicle break-ins occurred in the County Road 2AB area between 9 p.m. Saturday night and 6 a.m. Sunday morning involving multiple, attempted and completed burglaries reported to the dispatch center.
All the incidents so far have been reported on Oak Drive, Gerber Lane and Northridge Drive. Residents living on these streets should check their vehicles immediately to see if their property was compromised.
The Sheriff’s Office reports the “suspect(s) are approaching vehicles to see if they are unlocked, the unlocked vehicles have been burglarized with the suspect(s) stealing wallets, flashlights, binoculars, cash, and any other items of value.”
Multiple reports were made of a loud truck moving back and forth during the time the crimes were committed. No other suspect information is available.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking those with a home surveillance system in the area of these crimes to check for footage of a loud or suspicious truck late Saturday night through early Sunday morning.
Auto burglary is typically an opportunistic crime. The following steps can be taken to reduce the chance of falling victim to this behavior.
•Lock the doors and roll up the windows, including the sunroof.
•Do not leave valuables in the vehicle if it can be avoided.
•Lock items up in the trunk or completely out of sight before you arrive on-site and avoid storing items after you park.
•Keep all electronic cords, docking stations, or power adapters out of sight, even if the device is not with them.
•Do not leave electronic devices in a vehicle powered on. Sometimes, the Bluetooth or other paring options can be detected, making your vehicle more attractive.
•Choose well-lit busy areas to park if possible.
If you have anti-theft devices on your vehicle, utilize them.
•Do not leave a garage door opener in plain view.
•Although taking these precautions may not guarantee your vehicle will not be burglarized, they will reduce the risk of it happening.
“As in most crime prevention ideas, vigilance and knowledge go a long way,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to call (307) 754-8700 or (307) 527-8700. The Park County Sheriff’s Office also offers a “Tip Line” that can be utilized at parkcountysheriff.net/tip-line/.
