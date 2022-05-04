Queen Bee LLC. of Lovell, which has a store in Cody, is voluntarily recalling candy products, including various honey caramels and chocolates purchased within the last year, according to a release.
The products may contain undeclared allergens including tree nuts and dairy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts (macadamia, coconut, pecans, walnuts, almonds and cashews) and dairy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
The affected products were sold at Queen Bee Garden retail locations and for distribution nationwide with production dates through April 26.
The undeclared tree nut allergen issue was identified as part of a result of a routine food safety inspection, and the incorrectly labeled milk and tree nut allergen was the result of a label review. No illness has been reported to date on a state and federal level.
Customers who purchased this product at Queen Bee Gardens can bring the affected product into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call (307) 548-2818 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and speak with the recall coordinator.
Affected products include: Truffle Almond Coconut Classic, All Milk Classic, Black Forest Classic, Caramel Classic, Cherry Classic, Dark on Dark Classic, Dark Mint Classic, Fudge Classic, German Chocolate, Grandma’s Fudge Classic, Huckleberry Classic, Macadamia Classic, Midnight Gold Classic, Dark Raspberry Classic, Bee Energy Bar, Bee joyful, QBee Honeycomb Toffee Milk, QBee Honeycomb Toffee Dark, QBee Sea Salt Caramel, English Toffee Milk Chocolate, English Toffee M/C Bites, English Toffee D/C Bites, English Toffee Bites Individual, English Toffee Dark Chocolate, Honey Caramels Almond Coconut, Honey Caramels Blue Raspberry, Honey Caramels Butterscotch, Honey Caramels Caramel Apple, Honey Caramels Cinna Honey, Honey Caramels Creamy Fudge, Honey Caramels Huckleberry, Honey Caramels The Mint, Honey Caramels Pecan Pearl, Honey Caramels Red Raspberry, Honey Caramels Strawberry Lemonade, Honey Caramels Vanilla, Honeymoons Milk Chocolate Almond, Honeymoons Dark Chocolate Almond, Honeymoons Milk Chocolate Cashew, Honeymoons Dark Chocolate Cashew, Honeymoons Ivory Chocolate Cashew, Honeymoons Milk Chocolate Pecan, Honeymoons Dark Chocolate Pecan, Honeymoons Ivory Chocolate Pecan, Honeymoon Patties Mint Bee Patties, Honeymoon Cinna-Bee Patties, Toffee Bites patties gift box, Honeymoon gift box, Truffle Gift box, Truffle Dark Gift Box, Valentine Gift Box and Chocolate Sampler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.