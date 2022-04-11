Council member Andy Quick could empathize with the large group of mostly West Avenue neighbors who crowded into the Cody City Hall council chambers Tuesday night to object to a new eight-lot duplex subdivision on the narrow, partly tree-lined street.
He recently lost a battle to prevent a similar development on his dead-end street of East Kent Avenue.
“I live at a dead-end street which is going through literally the exact same growing pains,” he said. “I can certainly emphasize with your plight. However, its not within our capabilities to say what zoning does or does not allow. Whether I like it or not, I have to comply with previously approved zoning.”
He was one of a number of council members who, somewhat reluctantly, helped unanimously approve the preliminary plat of the West Avenue duplexes. It’s yet another recently approved development that, while allowed under current zoning regulations, is more dense than many of the concerned neighbors in single family homes around it would like to see.
Board member Heidi Rasmussen noted the city had actually rezoned the area from a higher density multifamily description to R2, which is classified as medium-low density.
“Six years ago, he could have put apartments on that lot,” she said. “Now, you can’t have an apartment, only a duplex. P&Z and council did a good job to listening to concerns and rezoning as much of that R2 as could have been rezoned.”
The vote came after a split decision the week before at planning and zoning that led to no recommendation from the commission. That meeting had also featured a number of complaints from neighbors, who objected to the extra traffic they expect to come to a street that is already experiencing large increases due to other developments in progress.
West Avenue resident Betsy Timmer was one of a number of residents to speak out, mentioning there are already 16 duplexes being built on the street, as well as traffic from the apartments on Cougar that back up to the avenue. Timmer said many residents will jump the low curb and exit the complex via West Avenue.
“We really need to consider how what we build affects the city as a whole,” she said.
One of the major issues neighbors brought up wasn’t part of the vote. Fears are that more development would be likely to lead to the street no longer being a dead-end but connecting to the growing Shadow Mountain subdivision.
Residents also expressed worries the subdivisions up for approval would wind up looking like the duplex development on the south side of the street that lacks not only landscaping but paved driveways.
Developer Ken McKinney of Powell said he did plan to add landscaping to the development and also defended duplexes as being beneficial to the sense of community in an area.
“We really like how people live in duplexes,” he said. “We’re excited to see a duplex community there. And most duplexes will have garages, so we’re trying to conserve parking issues.”
Regardless, the development will lead to more traffic and neighbor Scott Schofield identified that as the major concern.
“There are places on West where two cars can’t go by at the same time,” he said. “In my opinion, single family homes would be better. I know there’s a reason to jam houses together, it makes money, but for the rest of us, it reduces property values, reduces safety.”
Early on in the discussion, city planner Todd Stowell had reminded city council members that, to a large degree, their hands were tied.
“The requirements to approve a subdivision are the basis for approval,” he said. “With the exception of a couple subdivision variances which do not affect density, staff believe the subdivision should be approved. Density, minimum lot size is set by zoning already in place and cannot be revisited in the application.”
In other words, zoning is dictating much of the development. Quick, for one, is trying to get ahead of that issue at the county level. Last week he was named to the Park County Land Use Plan commission, which will determine whether future development in the county should be more regulated, and if so, how.
