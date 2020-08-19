Access to rapid COVID-19 testing will be dramatically dropping off in Park County this week.
Powell Valley Healthcare has stopped offering rapid testing for the next 1-2 months due to running out of the tests.
Bill Crampton, Park County public nursing manager, said too many people were getting tested repeatedly, causing the hospital to run out much more quickly than expected.
“It is what it is,” he said.
The hospital started with the capability to offer 500 tests a week, which Park County Public Health promoted. Crampton said he regrets publicizing this fact.
“It was being badly abused,” said Crampton. “We had people testing multiple times that shouldn’t have gotten them.
“There’s no reason to be that desperate.”
Crampton said people should wait to receive a second test at least 90 days after taking a first one.
Powell had a much higher capability for rapid testing than Cody Regional Health because Powell owned a machine prior to the pandemic that has the ability to mass process tests.
This Cepheid machine is now being configured for testing that will combine COVID-19 with other illnesses under one single test.
The federal government had provided PVHC these tests initially because of Park County’s proximity to Yellowstone National Park.
“The potential winding down of those supplies, which were provided by the federal government, should not be viewed as the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory pulling back any diagnostic testing available in your county or across the state,” said Kim Deti, public information officer for WDH, in an email.
Crampton said the hospital will start discouraging all asymptomatic testing.
CRH will continue its rapid curbside testing but can only offer 25 tests per day on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m. Monday-Friday.
Only those who are considered high-risk for infection or already symptomatic will be given a non-rapid test at either hospital. The test will then be sent to the Wyoming Department of Health State Lab, Crampton said.
The state places a similar priority for processing testing.
“The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory is primarily focused on diagnostic testing,” Deti said.
She said the state is increasing its efforts for surveillance testing, such as targeted testing of at-risk businesses or groups of people.
Crampton said he envisions fall flu testing incorporating COVID-19 tests.
He said the state has acquired Curative oral fluid swab tests that can be self-administered by the patient with results returning in about 24 hours, which will be disbursed to the counties to offer free of charge. But these $100-$150 tests are expensive for Park County to process, so it will likely only give out 3,000-4,000.
“That sounds like a lot – the 500 a week that we were getting for the machine in Powell sounded like a lot until we found ourselves running out,” Crampton said.
