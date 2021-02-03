Jamie Posey stands at the corner of Bleistein Avenue and 16th Street, watching as cars zip past.
She’s a small woman with close-cropped hair whose eyes crinkle in a smile whenever she greets one of the students from Eastside School who wants to cross the busy street.
She waits for the light to change after a girl comes to her corner, waiting to cross. She looks left, then right, then left again, then right again. She checks over her shoulder even as she crosses the road with a handheld sign that reads, “STOP SCHOOL POLICE” held high.
“Okay, it’s changing. Take my hand,” she says.
Two pounds of scratched tin and wood held at shoulder height are all that separate the elementary students of Eastside School from thousands of pounds of metal and glass.
As a crossing guard, Posey has seen more than her fair share of close calls. The stoplights and crosswalks at 16th and Bleistein should make the 66-year-old and the children she works to protect safer. With her neon green reflective safety vest and bright red stop sign, she isn’t hard to miss.
Tell that to the drivers on 16th. Last week, Posey was nearly hit by a car. Again.
“I’m always looking to make sure nobody is coming,” Posey said. “That day, I didn’t see the vehicle. It was like they just came out of nowhere.”
Posey has been working as a crossing guard at that intersection for nearly a decade. She says in the last few years it has gotten far more dangerous on 16th and she’s had more than her fair share of near-misses.
“This has been an ongoing battle for me in that crosswalk,” Posey said. “In years past, people were more conscientious. I think too many people have these cell phones and they’re not paying attention.”
Posey is fortunate not to become an international headline, like crossing guard Bob Nill. The 88-year-old Kansas City, Kan., resident was featured in American and British news outlets almost exactly a year ago after saving two children from being struck by a vehicle.
He was hit instead and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. There are dozens of stories like his from around the country of crossing guards being seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.
Gail Sizer is a crossing guard who works near Sunset Elementary. A former police officer with 25 years on the force, she says the safety of the crossing guards and the children they protect comes down to one simple thing: Drivers need to pay attention.
“When drivers are speeding and inattentive, that can lead to disastrous results,” Sizer said. “That’s when tragedies happen.”
In some states, like Michigan, ignoring a crossing guard and running their stop sign carries a criminal penalty more severe than the civil penalty for running a standard stoplight or stop sign. Park County attorney Brian Skoric and the Cody Police Department both could not be reached for comment on what the penalty is in Wyoming.
The area Posey covers as a crossing guard, near Eastside, has by far the highest rate of citations and warnings for violating traffic laws, mostly for speeding. Of 43 citations and warnings reported by the Cody Police Department in its media blotter for school zone traffic violations since September, 31 (72.1%) have been issued in the vicinity of Eastside.
Despite the inherent – and recently increased – danger her job poses, Posey is determined to do it well.
“I’ve always said it’s going to be me getting hit before those babies,” she said. “I’m out there to protect them and I will protect them.”
Posey said she’s picked up children and carried them to safety when inattentive or impatient drivers have nearly turned a routine morning or afternoon into a police investigation. She is not afraid to put her life on the line for a job and a group of people she loves.
“My biggest fear is one of our kids getting hit down by Eastside. That would break my heart,” Posey said. “As long as I’m in the crosswalk, that won’t happen.”
