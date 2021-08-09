The state won’t force mask requirements on local school districts and won’t institute another statewide rule.
Gov. Mark Gordon said last Wednesday afternoon he would not institute another statewide mask rule or mandate masks in schools this fall but would stand behind local decisions.
The announcement comes as cases rise across the state. On Wednesday, Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin announced on Facebook the number of cases and hospitalizations was at its highest level since January.
“Viral transmission is up significantly due to variant cases predominantly among the unvaccinated,” he said. “Park County’s vaccination rate is very low at 36.6%.
“Although the CDC has recommended mask use indoors for all in areas of high transmission (Park County is 1 of 15 Wyoming counties with high transmission), vaccination is the quickest path back to normal.”
Park County had 46 active cases as of Wednesday – 23 in Cody – with seven people hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, 34 county residents have died after having contracted the virus.
The Cody School Board has not yet discussed the matter of masks but will do so before school starts. Last spring, after requiring masks for most of the school year, the district was granted a variance from the state department of health to make masks optional for everyone the remainder of the year.
“Wyoming was first in the nation in having a safe and successful in-person school year last year,” Gordon said. “My focus is on supporting local school boards as they take into account conditions in their community and work to assure students learn safely this year too.”
As he has done throughout the pandemic, Gordon will work with the Wyoming Department of Education and the Wyoming Department of Health to ensure school districts are prepared to respond to changes in local conditions with equipment, testing and expertise.
“We need to follow and respect the science,” Gordon added.
The governor and first lady have both been vaccinated and encourage eligible Wyomingites to choose to be vaccinated to protect themselves, their neighbors and their families. The Wyoming Department of Health recently reported that among 300 persons infected by COVID-19 who were recently hospitalized, nearly 94% were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The number of new COVID-19 vaccinations increased during July as the Delta variant of the virus has become dominant in the state.
“As our hospitals continue to see more COVID-19 hospitalizations, and as long-term and child care facilities are forced to close due to COVID-19 infections, it is time to remember all the things we learned last year and consider getting vaccinated as the most effective way to protect yourself against severe illness,” the governor said. “And let us not forget the Wyoming way and work to be kind to one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.