(Content warning: This column is going to talk openly and candidly about suicide and suicidal thoughts.)
When I came home from college one November weekend in 2015, my mom saw the tattoo on my inner right arm. It was a new addition, intentionally placed in a spot only visible when I raised my arm while wearing a short-sleeved shirt. I didn’t get the tattoo to show it off.
I got it as a reminder to keep going.
It’s a black flatlining heartbeat monitor, restarting with a red semicolon that also acts as the letter “I” in the cursive phrase “I’m not done yet” before the heartbeat restarts.
My mom asked what it was. I held it out, showing her the new ink. I told her about Project Semicolon, the nonprofit organization trying to raise awareness about mental health and suicide through tattoos like mine. She asked why. I told her I knew some people who struggled with suicidal thoughts.
I told her I tried to kill myself in middle school.
Years later, I don’t know if that statement has really sunk in. I don’t know if she’s accepted that it’s true, that it happened, and that there is no way she could have known at the time. I don’t know if she remembers that conversation. I do know I’ll never forget what she said after I told her or her tone of disbelief. Just three little words.
“No, you didn’t.”
***
I was in the sixth grade when people started telling me to kill myself. I am not sure why I was the easy target of the jeers and the name-calling and the shunning. I wasn’t small for my age. I hope I wasn’t too much of a jerk, though my know-it-all tendencies probably rubbed some people the wrong way. All I wanted to do was read my books and play football at recess.
I’m not sure why my peers would come up to my locker and whisper, “The world would be a better place without you in it,” in my ear. I’m not sure when I started to believe them.
At some point, younger kids started picking on me in the same way. I was a walking punching bag that didn’t know it ever set foot in the ring. I didn’t understand it. I started answering fewer questions in class and spending less time reading novels that looked like pocket dictionaries. I joined every sport I could. Even though I went to a small school, it felt like an accomplishment that I was a starter on every (let’s be honest, bad) team I joined. I was doing everything right. So why was everything still so wrong?
***
I can never remember when my mom’s parents died despite those days defining my life for years after. I know the news of my grandfather’s passing came as I tried to dig into some toaster waffles before school and then cried in a pillow in another room.
I know I “manned up” and still went to school that day despite losing a man who was like a second father to me. I had never even visited him in the nursing home. Something about seeing my grandmother slowly lose who she was, trapped in a bed with drool running down her chin, turned me off from seeing my grandfather, even though his mind was alert as ever. A decade later, I still feel guilty about that.
I walked the halls of Gordon R. Olson Middle School as a seventh-grader at some point after they passed. Nothing mattered. Every insult and request to off myself hit harder with each step because Grandma and Grandpa’s wooded wonderland, a place I had escaped to seemingly every day, turned into a wasteland. I was completely numb. It’s not that I was sad, or angry. I just didn’t feel anything, period.
There’s no point in living anymore, I thought. We’re losing our house in the recession. My grandparents are gone. My best friend only tolerates my incessant presence at his house. My teammates hate me and want me to take my heavy breathing to the great hardwood in the sky. My parents don’t actually love me. My sister hates me. There’s nothing I can do about it. I’m wasting the oxygen I breathe.
I made a careful plan. If the bank were going to take our house, I was going to tank its value. We had a room with white walls and white carpeting. I reasoned that bloodstains would be nearly impossible to remove. I knew my family would be out. There was no sense in them witnessing the act itself. The aftermath would be enough. Maybe then they would realize what they had. Maybe then they would know what they had lost.
I went into the gun closet and pulled out my dad’s 100-year-old, break-action 12-gauge. It was his first gun, and it was supposed to be mine when I became an adult. I never did come to collect it.
I took a piece of paper out of the printer. I sat on an old, ugly plaid couch in a beautiful white room. My thoughts – none of which were true – screamed in my head, begging to be let out.
No one cares about you, Josh.
The world would be better off without you, Josh.
You’re just a burden, Josh.
I loaded a shell into the old gun. The muzzle was ice-cold on the soft flesh under my chin. I laid the paper on the table. On it were three little words.
“Mom, I’m sorry.”
***
I pushed off my suicide, saying it could wait until summer, it could wait until after the Fourth of July, it could wait until after the fair. I decided I was going to wait until I finished a monumental book series I had started. I had to wait weeks for Terry Goodkind’s “Confessor” to arrive on a library exchange. I ripped through the thousand-page tale of perseverance against all odds in a day, knowing that one way or another, all my problems would be over. I stayed up late reading that damn book, until two or three in the morning, ready to find peace at last.
I closed the book and cried. Silent tears, chest-heaving sobs. I did everything I could not to wake my family. I knew, somehow, some way, it was going to work out, eventually.
I walked into school the next day with my back ramrod straight, the first time, I think, that had ever happened. I looked my peers in the eyes. My body was shaking, but I wasn’t sure anyone noticed. They never did.
I still thought about suicide after that day. I seriously considered it on more than a few occasions. It just seemed like life would be easier if I didn’t have to live it anymore. I thought a lot about it after my first year of college. It was time to make a choice.
I looked down at my arm and did something I had never done before. I asked a friend for help. As the phone was ringing, I read those four little words on my arm out loud.
“I’m not done yet.”
