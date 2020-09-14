Cindy Johnson Bennett wants voters in her district to have a choice.
“I decided to run in June after researching my voting options in House District 50,” she said. “Now more than ever, we need to put voters over party and partisanship.”
To earn a spot on the November ballot, Bennett gathered more than 100 signatures, which she submitted to the Secretary of State and was accepted as a General Ballot candidate Aug. 3.
“Wyoming is facing difficult, economic hurdles,” she said. “I’ll be looking at government efficiencies, ways to enhance revenue and diversity our economic base.”
Bennett, 63, grew up in Cody and graduated from Cody High School in 1976. Her father, Dr. Lew Johnson, opened his practice in Cody and Meeteetse in 1970. Her mother, Linda Johnson, managed and was the field representative for Sen. Al Simpson’s Cody office, and also lobbied successfully to offer kindergarten in the public schools.
Her siblings are Jenny, an artist, Bo, M.D., and Russell, an entrepreneur, all Cody residents. Her stepsiblings include the May family of Meeteetse, Sam, Becky and Mickey.
A photographer and artist, Bennett works out of her studio in the Sage Creek area. She holds a bachelor’s in English literature and a bachelor’s and master’s in fine art. After moving back to Cody in 2010, she’s taught English as a second language and also served a case manager for the people with special needs throughout the Big Horn Basin.
As a volunteer, she has given hours to the Cody Medical Foundation and Friends of a Legacy and started a nonprofit that helps people in need keep their pets at home in emergencies.
“I stand for rural values, fiscal conservatism and the Wyoming honesty that appreciates our traditional live-and-let-live way of life,” Bennett said. “The Wyoming I know and love respects individual rights and cares deeply about our wildlife and landscape.
“I’ve worked with teams of people to solve problems and will bring that experience to my Legislative approach.”
She said being an independent gives her flexibility to vote in people’s interest rather than adhering to a party platform.
“It’s impossible to respect the voters’ interests if a legislator has to partisanship vote 80% of the time on issues that may not be of value to constituents,” she said. “I see District 50 as beautiful as its voters are ruggedly individual.”
Bennett said with the budget issues the state is facing, legislators will have to come together for consensus.
“That requires independent thinking to bridge opposition and work towards the future,” she said. “I have a long history of working in a joint effort to accomplish shared goals, both professionally and as a volunteer.
“While I was gathering petition signatures to get on the general ballot, I was fortunate to talk with many people around District 50 who took the time to give me insight into their concerns and hopes. I will carry those conversations and more with me to Cheyenne.”
For more information, see cindyjohnsonbennett.com, on Facebook CindyJohnsonBennett, on Instagram cindy_johnson_bennett_dist._50, and on Twitter CindyforFifty.
